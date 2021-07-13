Logo
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Added to Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF and Included in Solactive US Marijuana Companies Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company is pleased to announce that it was added as an index constituent in the Solactive US Marijuana Companies Index (the "Index") effective as of the US market open on June 21, 2021 as part of the Index's June, 2021 quarterly rebalancing and as a result is now a holding in the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (NEO: HMUS).

Solactive offers the full spectrum of index products to their clients which include asset managers, investment banks and ETF providers around the world.

Website: www.solactive.com

About Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (NEO: HMUS)

HMUS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the US Marijuana Companies Index, net of expenses. The US Marijuana Companies Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of North American publicly-listed life sciences companies having significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the United States marijuana or hemp industries.

Website: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HMUS

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state company with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp branded consumer products and white-labeling manufacturing. Our products are sold in 370 dispensaries across Arizona and California. Hollister Biosciences wholly owned brand, Venom Extracts, is a category-leading brand that sold more than 4 million grams in 2020, accounting for up to 30 percent of category sales in Arizona.

Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA, birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website: www.hollisterbiosciences.co

The CSE, nor its regulation services provider, does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

favicon.png?sn=VA40812&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollister-biosciences-inc-added-to-horizons-us-marijuana-index-etf-and-included-in-solactive-us-marijuana-companies-index-301332260.html

SOURCE Hollister Biosciences Inc.

