Cayon Cloud Communications Selects Pareteum Experience Cloud to Launch New MVNO Brands

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Cayon plans to reach more than 10 mobile brands and over 100,000 subscribers by the end of 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and TUNIS, Tunisia, July 13, 2021

NEW YORK and TUNIS, Tunisia, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation(OTC: TEUM), a global cloud Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company, today announced that Cayon Cloud Communications (Cayon) will deploy Pareteum Experience CloudTM to provide mobile wireless services to new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) brands in Tunisia.

Pareteum_Logo.jpg

Cayon, which was initially established as a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) and is a part of Tunisia based Asel Telecom Group, has acquired an MVNO License in Tunisia and provides mobile services to Tunisian end customers using a multi-brand partnership model with existing local brands and organizations. Cayon relies on the network and coverage of Tunisie Telecom, the historical network operator in Tunisia with more than 5 million active subscribers, and a total market of more than 15 million active subscribers.

By partnering with Pareteum, Cayon will be able to efficiently establish and configure new, flexible, and easily scalable MVNO brands for public and private enterprises. Cayon previously started a soft launch phase with Pareteum early 2021. By June of 2021, Cayon launched commercially with 6 mobile brands and plans to add 3 additional brands in third quarter of this year. Cayon plans to continue to add brand partnerships with a target of reaching more than 10 mobile brands and more than 100,000 subscribers by the end of 2021.

"We're committed to delivering the highest quality connectivity experiences possible," said Anis Bouajina, Founder of Cayon Cloud Communications and CEO of Asel Telecom Group. "We aim to massively transform the lives of our customers in Tunisia and in Africa, offering inclusive, digital and more transparent products. Our partnership with Pareteum enables us to build economical, agile and innovative MVNO offerings without the overwhelming infrastructural investments such projects typically demand."

Pareteum's Experience Cloud Platform is the only single-source cloud-communications platform that provides limitless scale and control for the creation and management of communications through APIs and the world's largest unified global network. Pareteum, via the Pareteum Experience Cloud™ solution, provides business and operations support systems, self-care capabilities, rating and CRM solutions, and Core Network elements and integration. Pareteum Experience Cloud™ enables a wide range of mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network. The platform's SaaS model enables rapid time to market for service launches and expansions and allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

"We are very excited to be working with the team at Cayon," commented Bart Weijermars, Pareteum's interim Chief Executive Officer. "Their position in African and Middle Eastern markets provides a clear use case for the Experience Cloud™ solution. By enabling Cayon to launch new MVNO brands tailored to the varying demands of these markets, our solution will empower them to expand their offerings in a scalable, cost-efficient manner. Furthermore, it will equip their subscribers with the benefits inherent to world-class mobile services."

About Pareteum Corporation

Pareteum is a global provider of Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions with operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Pareteum empowers enterprises, communications service providers, early-stage innovators, developers, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and telecommunications infrastructure providers with the freedom and control to create, deliver and scale innovative communications experiences. The Pareteum platform connects people and devices around the world using the secure, ubiquitous, and highly scalable solution to deliver data, voice, video, SMS/text messaging, media, and content enablement. For more information, please visit www.pareteum.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cayon Cloud Communications

Founded in 2016 and part of Tunisia based Asel Telecom Group, Cayon Cloud Communications provides MVNE/A (mobile virtual network enabler/aggregator) connectivity services to MVNOs and Mobile brands across Tunisia and the Middle East and Africa region.

It offers a white-label technology and operations platform to allow organizations in diverse industry segments aiming to become telecom service providers to offer their customers mobile voice and data plans and connectivity services using their own brands.

Cayon Cloud Communications capabilities include end to end aggregation services, billing, customer relationship management, VAS services, IoT solutions through the usage of unique, agile and simple partnership and distribution model.

For more information please visit: www.cayoncloud.com.

Pareteum Corporation Contacts

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations +1 (646) 975-0400
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
[email protected]

Cayon Cloud Communications Contacts

Media Inquiries:
+216 47 000747
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF41065&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cayon-cloud-communications-selects-pareteum-experience-cloud-to-launch-new-mvno-brands-301332284.html

SOURCE Pareteum Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF41065&Transmission_Id=202107130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF41065&DateId=20210713
