OTC Markets Group Welcomes Avant Brands Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Avant Brand Inc. (TSX-V: AVNT) (FRA: 1BUP) (OTCQX: AVTBF), a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Avant Brands Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Avant Brand Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AVTBF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Today marks a momentus occasion for our Company as we graduate to the OTCQX. In conjunction with this milestone the Company has recently completed a rebrand to Avant Brands Inc. which will better showcase our culturally and stylistic advanced brand portfolio," Commented Mike Blady, VP and Director of Avant Brands.

About Avant Brands Inc..

Avant is an innovative and sector leading producer of high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce Avant's highly sought-after consumer brands across medical and recreational channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands includes; BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, which are produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation, with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP) and cross-trades in the U.S. on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, or access the investor presentation, or to learn more about its consumer brands, please visit our website at www.avantbrands.ca

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

