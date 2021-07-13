Logo
Extreme Networks Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter, ended June 30, 2021, and fiscal year end. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

extreme_networks_logo.jpg

The details for the webcast are:

When:



Wednesday, July 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)





Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/





How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.

Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194




Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406




Conference ID: 8056219




A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

Follow us on social media and see the Extreme Networks Blog:
https://www.extremenetworks.com/extreme-networks-blog/

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=SF40536&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-schedules-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-year-end-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301332324.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF40536&Transmission_Id=202107130705PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF40536&DateId=20210713
