Italy to Deploy Axon TASER Devices for the First Time to Officers Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that it has been awarded the national tender to supply TASER conductive electrical devices (CEDs) to law enforcement agencies across Italy. Under terms of the contract, signed in early July 2021, 4,482 TASER CEDs will be deployed to Italian forces of Polizia di Stato, Arma dei Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza by the end of the year.



The process for the experimental use of CEDs by Italian law enforcement agencies began in 2014, with beta testing launching in 2018 with the forces of the State Police, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza in 12 Italian cities including Milan, Turin, Genoa, Padua, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence, Caserta, Naples, Brindisi, Catania and Palermo. The experimentation was successful, and in January 2020, the Council of Ministers approved regulation, to be adopted by decree of the President of the Republic, adding CEDs to the list of approved weapons in use by the Italian Police Force. Axon was awarded the national tender after successful completion of all requested tests and compliance checks.



"We are very excited about the successful conclusion of this trial, and honored to have been selected to supply Italy's police forces with Axon TASER X2 CEDs," says Loris Angeloni, Managing Director of Axon Italy. "Axon's mission is to protect life, which is why we remain committed to developing de-escalation technology and training for law enforcement and the communities they serve."



Axon, who recently welcomed Ravenna and Latisana Municipal Police agencies as customers, is committed to expanding its presence in Italy and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers, and is thrilled to be partnering with Italian forces as they deploy TASER CEDs. By equipping officers with these less-than-lethal devices, law enforcement agencies throughout Italy will be able to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public.



