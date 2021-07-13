Italy to Deploy Axon TASER Devices for the First Time to Officers Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Italy to Deploy Axon TASER Devices for the First Time to Officers Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Axon awarded national tender to supply 4,482 TASER X2 conductive electrical devices to multiple police forces across Italy

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that it has been awarded the national tender to supply TASER conductive electrical devices (CEDs) to law enforcement agencies across Italy. Under terms of the contract, signed in early July 2021, 4,482 TASER CEDs will be deployed to Italian forces of Polizia di Stato, Arma dei Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza by the end of the year.

axon_logo.jpg

The process for the experimental use of CEDs by Italian law enforcement agencies began in 2014, with beta testing launching in 2018 with the forces of the State Police, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza in 12 Italian cities including Milan, Turin, Genoa, Padua, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Florence, Caserta, Naples, Brindisi, Catania and Palermo. The experimentation was successful, and in January 2020, the Council of Ministers approved regulation, to be adopted by decree of the President of the Republic, adding CEDs to the list of approved weapons in use by the Italian Police Force. Axon was awarded the national tender after successful completion of all requested tests and compliance checks.

"We are very excited about the successful conclusion of this trial, and honored to have been selected to supply Italy's police forces with Axon TASER X2 CEDs," says Loris Angeloni, Managing Director of Axon Italy. "Axon's mission is to protect life, which is why we remain committed to developing de-escalation technology and training for law enforcement and the communities they serve."

Axon, who recently welcomed Ravenna and Latisana Municipal Police agencies as customers, is committed to expanding its presence in Italy and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers, and is thrilled to be partnering with Italian forces as they deploy TASER CEDs. By equipping officers with these less-than-lethal devices, law enforcement agencies throughout Italy will be able to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public.

About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 251,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corinne Clark
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA40975&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italy-to-deploy-axon-taser-devices-for-the-first-time-to-officers-nationwide-301332240.html

SOURCE Axon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA40975&Transmission_Id=202107130730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA40975&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment