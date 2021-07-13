Nielsen To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. A press release will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast as wait times for the call may be longer than normal. The webcast can be found on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors. Within the United States, listeners can also access the call by dialing 1+833 502-0473. Callers outside the U.S. can dial 1+236 714-2183. Please note that the conference ID is required to access this call; the conference ID is 8028449.

A replay of the event will be available on Nielsen's Investor Relations website, http://nielsen.com/investors, from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, July 29, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, August 5, 2021. The replay can be accessed from within the United States by dialing 1+800 585-8367. Other callers can access the replay at 1+416 621-4642. The replay pass code is 8028449.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everything™ to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

