New Eggoji™ Waffles Bring a Plate Full of Smiles to Family Breakfast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

To celebrate the release of new Eggoji™ waffles, Eggo® is donating up to half a million breakfasts to No Kid Hungry

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 13, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue spreading smiles during family mornings and create even more small wins for parents, Eggo® announces the release of its all-new Eggoji™ waffles.

Kellogg_Company_Eggoji_Homestyle_Waffles.jpg

Eggoji waffles are a fun twist on the classic Homestyle Eggo Waffles — with playful animated faces on each waffle, they help breakfast go from being a high-pressure occasion for parents, to creating a small win for the whole family to enjoy. From the iconic smile with heart eyes or the look of tear-jerking laughter, each box of Eggoji waffles includes up to six different designs to make any plate full of emotion.

"Eggo is often the one thing parents and their kids can agree on during chaotic mornings. Parents feel good serving their kids a delicious, warm breakfast, and kids love eating them," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director of Eggo. "And now, just in time for World Emoji Day, we've made our classic Eggo waffles even more exciting for families in the mornings. What better way for parents to create small wins for their kids than by serving them – quite literally – smiles on a plate?"

To build on the smiles created from the new Eggoji waffles, and to ensure all families can enjoy the happiness that a full belly brings, Eggo is helping provide up to half a million breakfasts to No Kid Hungry. To join in, fans should use #EggojiNoKidHungry on their social posts. For each hashtag shared from July 12 to August 1, Eggo will help provide up to 100 breakfasts to No Kid Hungry, with a maximum donation up to half a million mealsi. Visit leggowitheggo.com/NoKidHungry to learn more.

The new Eggoji waffles build on the L'Eggo With Eggo campaign introduced earlier this year, with the long-time family breakfast favorite helping parents let go of morning mayhem and embrace small wins in the morning.

Eggoji waffles are now available at retailers nationwide. To find Eggoji waffles in your area, visit www.leggomyeggo.com/eggoji.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

i $1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

Kellogg_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG41153&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eggoji-waffles-bring-a-plate-full-of-smiles-to-family-breakfast-301332040.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG41153&Transmission_Id=202107130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG41153&DateId=20210713
