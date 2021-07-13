KnowBe4 Report Finds More Users Are Falling for Security and HR-Related Phishing Attacks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KnowBe4 Report Finds More Users Are Falling for Security and HR-Related Phishing Attacks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

KnowBe4 releases Q2 2021 top-clicked phishing report

PR Newswire

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 13, 2021

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today revealed the results of its Q2 2021 top-clicked phishing report.

KB4_Logo.jpg

There has been a significant rise in phishing email attacks related to HR topics, particularly regarding new policies that would affect all employees throughout organizations. Real phishing emails that were reported to IT departments related to security-minded users about password checks continue to remain popular. One subject area that has dropped off dramatically includes messages related to COVID-19. End users have become more savvy about scams related to that topic. Social media messages are another area of concern when it comes to phishing, and LinkedIn phishing messages dominate as the top social media email subject to watch out for, holding the number one spot at 41%.

"With more employees returning to the office, they are concerned about new policies that affect their everyday situations at work, which is why we are seeing a rise in these types of phishing attacks" said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "These days, it is especially important for all end users to take a moment to double check a link or attachment and to question whether the email is expected or unexpected. Employees are truly an organization's last line of defense. They can be the difference between a successful attack and an unsuccessful one with proper security awareness training and testing."

In Q2 2021, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organization also reviewed 'in-the-wild' email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. The results are below.

Top 10 General Email Subjects:

-Password Check Required Immediately
-Vacation Policy Update
-Important: Dress Code Changes
-ACH Payment Receipt
-Test of the [[company_name]] Emergency Notification System
-Scheduled Server Maintenance -- No Internet Access
-COVID-19 Remote Work Policy Update
-Scanned image from [email protected][[domain]]
-Security Alert
-Failed Delivery

*Capitalization and spelling are as they were in the phishing test subject line.

**Email subject lines are a combination of both simulated phishing templates created by KnowBe4 for clients, and custom tests designed by KnowBe4 customers.

When investigating 'in-the-wild' email subject lines, KnowBe4 found the most common throughout Q1 2021 included:

-Zoom: Important issue
-IT: Information Security Policy Review
-Mastercard: Confirmation: Your One-Time Password
-Facebook: Your account has been temporarily locked
-Google: Take action to secure your compromised passwords
-Microsoft: Help us protect you - Turn on 2-step verification to protect your account
-Docusign: Lucile Green requests you to sign Mandatory Security Training documents
-Internship Program
-IT: Remote working missing updates
-HR: Electronic Implementation of new HRIS

*Capitalization and spelling are as they were in the phishing test subject line.

**In-the-wild email subject lines represent actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. They are not simulated phishing test emails.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino
Public Relations Officer
KnowBe4
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL40715&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowbe4-report-finds-more-users-are-falling-for-security-and-hr-related-phishing-attacks-301332265.html

SOURCE KnowBe4

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL40715&Transmission_Id=202107130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL40715&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment