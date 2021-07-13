XTM Closes on Acquisition of Tiproll Gratuity Pooling Software Solution

PR Newswire

TIPSTODAY™ PROGRAM TO INTEGRATE THE TIPROLL SOFTWARE TO ITS GRATUITY ACCESS PLATFORM

MIAMI and TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of the assets of Tiproll, a gratuity-pooling software solution to be an add-on to the Today (or the "Tipstoday) program.

Founded in 2015 Tiproll has developed and delivered a user friendly and intuitive gratuity pooling distribution platform serving locations across North America. With hundreds of combinations, the platform can solve almost any labor intensive tip out calculation including percentage based, point system based, employee specific, position specific, combinations of all and more. Using the Today portal employers can easily activate and set up the Tiproll option making cumbersome spread sheet and manual calculations a thing of the past.

XTM expects to have the Tiproll integration with the Today portal completed by the end of August 2021. On commercial launch, the Tiproll solution will be offered for free to all employers who currently use the Today program or to new clients as a monthly subscription-model based on tiered numbers of users.

With the current restorative climate within the hospitality and service industries, XTM remains focused on providing every advantage within its means to help these businesses recover quickly. XTM with its Today payout solution offers one of the only free, integrated hospitality and service worker solutions that is fully compliant with all paycard, wage and gratuity disbursement rules and regulations in all 50 States and Canada.

The Today payout solution includes:

*Two free monthly ATMS and, effective July 15 , unlimited free ATM withdrawals through our fee-free and surcharge-free ATM networks

Free of any monthly or annual fees

Free unlimited POS and online transactions

Free unlimited bill payments

Free Today-user to Today-user transfers

Same day ACH and Interac e-transfers for a small fee

"Providing a best in class, totally free solution to the hospitality and service workers and employers has always been our primary objective," said Marilyn Schaffer, XTM, CEO. "With cash disappearing within the industry and in fact the economy, XTM is providing a free end-of-shift instant payout solution as compared to merging gratuities with paychecks that employees tell us, by an overwhelming percentage, they do not want."

"After spending years as an operator in the hospitality space, I'm thrilled to have finally found a partner in XTM who can extend our Tiproll offering and get it in process with thousands of establishments as part of a wholistic end-to-end solution," said Scott Selland, Founder, Tiproll. "The XTM team has integrity and is committed to delivering solutions for hospitality, by hospitality."

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services.

