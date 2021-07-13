8x8 Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Highly Collaborative Workplace Environments with Integrated Employee (EX) and Customer Experience Management (CX) Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

8x8 Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Highly Collaborative Workplace Environments with Integrated Employee (EX) and Customer Experience Management (CX) Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2021

8x8's portfolio and strategy, supported by its integrated cloud communications and contact center services platform, provide businesses with great flexibility and robust productivity benefits

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cloud communications, collaboration and CX management services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes 8x8, Inc.(NYSE: EGHT) with the 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. 8x8's integrated business cloud communications platform is ideal for the current environment of remote working with its advanced capabilities and flexible deployment options. The rich cloud collaboration suite and robust CX management capabilities provide compelling value to key stakeholders, including enterprise workers, contact center agents, and IT admin staff.

8x8_Award_Logo.jpg

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://bit.ly/3ARELXP

"With its integrated platform and a complete portfolio of as-a-service solutions, 8x8 addresses growing business demand for flexible consumption of communications, collaboration, and CX management tools," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Key performance metrics, including revenue growth, channel sales, and traction among midmarket and enterprise customers, underline the effectiveness of 8x8's strategy and execution."

A 2021 global Frost & Sullivan survey of contact center investment decision makers reveals that 63% of surveyed businesses are already integrating their unified communications (UC) and CX solutions and another 26% are planning to do so in the next two years. An improved customer journey (54%) and a better agent experience (52%) top the list of key benefits businesses are pursuing with an integrated UC and CX strategy.

8x8's set of unified communications-as–a-service (UCaaS), video communications-as-a-service (VCaaS), and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) capabilities delivers exceptional operational efficiencies and offers significant productivity benefits. With the launch of its experience communications-as-a-service (XCaaS) solutions, the company demonstrates an impressive ability to address a variety of communication-intensive roles in customer organizations. The pending launch of persona-based profiles (e.g., Receptionist, Admin, and Sales) will provide tailored XCaaS capabilities and integrations for different types of users, including cross-populating UC and contact center features across personas. This XCaaS approach leverages different modules on the integrated platform to expose the desired features within a user's 8x8 Work app interface based on the selected persona and license agreement. Furthermore, 8x8 blends communications and collaboration tools with productivity, business, and vertical applications to boost the return on clients' cloud communications and CX investments.

On the strength of these timely services, 8x8 is finding rapid traction among midmarket and enterprise customers. The company is also building strategic channel partnerships to accelerate growth and diversify its customer opportunities. 8x8 has already expanded its channel program to provide value-added resellers (VARs) with the financial and logistical mechanisms needed to ensure frictionless customer migration to UCaaS and CCaaS.

"International expansion is another important growth focus for 8x8 as it continues to extend its global reach by enhancing regional and country coverage and support capabilities. This allows multinational organizations to deploy a single integrated solution that serves all customers, employees, and partners around the world with the same high-quality communications, contact center, and analytics services," noted Popova. "Overall, 8x8's compelling vision and effective strategy execution position it for continued success in the rapidly evolving business communications space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres
P: 1.210.477.8418
E: [email protected]

About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. Contact:
John Sun, 1-408-692-7054
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA40544&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8x8-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-powering-highly-collaborative-workplace-environments-with-integrated-employee-ex-and-customer-experience-management-cx-solutions-301332034.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA40544&Transmission_Id=202107130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA40544&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment