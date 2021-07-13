Logo
Telit FN980 Certified for Use on T-Mobile's 5G Network

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Businesses and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are now able to leverage the FN980 for high-performance, bandwidth-intensive applications on T-Mobile's 5G network

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 13, 2021

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that T-Mobile certified its FN980 5G module for use on their 5G nationwide network. The FN980 module series empowers businesses to leverage 5G and Gigabit LTE to future proof IoT, enterprise applications and video, and this certification enables companies to take advantage of T-Mobile's 5G network on the sub-6 GHz spectrum. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Telit_Logo.jpg

The FN980 is based on the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard and supports both NSA and SA 5G deployment scenarios. Powered by the second-generation Qualcomm® SnapdragonX55 5G Modem-RF System, the Telit module features the M.2 form factor and is ideally suited for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive industrial applications, such as fixed wireless access, enterprise routers and gateways, customer-premises equipment, video streaming and more.

"Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to collaborate with innovators such as Telit to fulfil our mission of bringing mature 5G connectivity to manufacturing, entertainment, healthcare, education and more," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Whether it's gaming, conducting calls or doing work, the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System is designed for global 5G rollouts and supports all major spectrum bands which enables T-Mobile to drive their 5G efforts forward by proliferating ultra-fast speeds and seamless connectivity to more consumers worldwide."

"Telit is always looking for new and exciting ways to help our partners and their users leverage the latest technology to its fullest, and we're proud to have reached another milestone for our award-winning FN980 5G series," said Marco Contento, vice president of 5G technologies, Telit. "This certification not only advances our mission to provide OEMs, system integrators and end-users the best-in-class portfolio of solutions for leveraging T-Mobile's 5G network, but it also demonstrates our commitment to help OEMs bring their 5G-powered devices and applications to market quickly while affording them a competitive advantage."

The FN980 series has received global certification, providing OEMs, system integrators and end users with additional, independent verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide.

About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA41026&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-fn980-certified-for-use-on-t-mobiles-5g-network-301331965.html

SOURCE Telit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA41026&Transmission_Id=202107130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA41026&DateId=20210713
