Bonnie Evelyn Named Cigna Market President for Georgia/Alabama

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 13, 2021

ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (

NYSE:CI, Financial) has named Bonnie Evelyn as market president for its health care and related benefits plans in Georgia/Alabama. She replaces former market president Bryan Holgerson, who was promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer for Cigna U.S. Commercial.

Cigna_Logo.jpg

In her role as market president, Evelyn's responsibilities include serving employer clients with over 500 plan employees, while ensuring that Cigna's offerings meet evolving client and customer needs for affordable, predictable and simple health care. She will lead the Georgia/Alabama team in working with area health care professionals, health systems, employers, brokers and community partners to deliver innovative solutions to help improve customer and community health in the region.

"Bonnie's strong leadership will be an asset to her team, our customers and clients in the Georgia/Alabama region," said Rich Novack, Cigna senior vice president, U.S. markets. "Under her guidance this team will continue to move Cigna forward as the partner of choice."

With over 25 years of experience in the health care industry, Bonnie currently serves as Cigna's President of the Taft-Hartley and Federal Business segment, and will continue to lead this business in addition to her new role as market president. During her tenure at Cigna, she was previously Vice President of Producer Relations and U.S. Individual Market Director for Florida and Tennessee. Prior to joining the company, Bonnie held senior leadership positions at CBIZ, Aetna, and owned her own consulting practice.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and pursued legal studies at Georgia State School of Law, Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Nogas


860-902-5531


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ41122&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonnie-evelyn-named-cigna-market-president-for-georgiaalabama-301332523.html

SOURCE Cigna

