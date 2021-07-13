Logo
Dow receives top score on Disability Equality Index for 5th consecutive year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIDLAND, Mich., July 13, 2021

MIDLAND, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has received a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), again placing the Company among the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for 2021. Administered jointly by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the DEI serves as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion.

The_Dow_Chemical_Company_Logo.jpg

"Dow's top rating on the 2020 Disability Equality Index is recognition of the Company's commitment to building an inclusive culture and advancing disability inclusion," said John Sampson, executive sponsor for Dow's Disability Employee Network and senior vice president of operations, manufacturing and engineering. "People living with disabilities are an important source of talent who can, and are, delivering substantial value to our company, our customers and our communities."

The DEI survey measures key performance indicators across culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. Participating companies self-reported their disability policies and practices and were scored on a scale from zero to 100.

Dow is committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees can bring their whole selves to work. In addition to Dow's policies and programs, the company offers an employee resource group, the Disability Employee Network (DEN), to empower employees with disabilities and to raise awareness and educate about disabilities to create better allies.

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore the Company's new consolidated 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report 'Intersections'.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Bandlow
+1.989.638.2417
[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

favicon.png?sn=DC41706&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-receives-top-score-on-disability-equality-index-for-5th-consecutive-year-301332561.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC41706&Transmission_Id=202107130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC41706&DateId=20210713
