Ann Dai Joins as Head of Blue Owl Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative investment manager, today announced the appointment of Ann Dai ­as Managing Director and Head of Blue Owl Investor Relations, effective immediately. Based in New York City, Dai will oversee Blue Owl's public company investor relations functions and will report to Alan Kirshenbaum, Chief Financial Officer, Blue Owl.

Kirshenbaum said: "We are thrilled to welcome Ann to lead our Blue Owl investor relations efforts as we reinforce our differentiated value proposition and financial strength with the public investor community. Ann's extensive industry experience and reputation with analysts and investors will be a great asset as we continue to build off the strong momentum following our public market debut."

Dai added: "I am delighted to join Blue Owl and contribute to its efforts to make two of the fastest growing segments of private markets, Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions, accessible to public market investors. Blue Owl's management team coupled with its leading market position within these two segments and unique fee related earnings and permanent capital-oriented business model is a compelling opportunity for investors and one which I look forward to communicating to the investment community."

Most recently, Dai served as Principal and Investor Relations Manager at Apollo Global Management in New York, where she was responsible for managing the firm's engagement with investors and analysts. Prior to Apollo, she was a Director in Equity Research at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, where she oversaw coverage of financial institutions. Dai earned a master's degree in finance and a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Blue Owl
Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager that provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. The firm's breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a differentiated, holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The firm had approximately $52.5 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Blue Owl's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl has approximately 250 employees across its Dyal Capital Partners and Owl Rock Capital divisions and has six offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners
David Wells / Josh Clarkson / Nick Theccanat
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY40737&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ann-dai-joins-as-head-of-blue-owl-investor-relations-301332506.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY40737&Transmission_Id=202107130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY40737&DateId=20210713
