VERB Announces General Commercial Release of verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook

New Verb Sales Tool Allows Over One Billion Enterprise and Individual Microsoft Outlook Users Worldwide to Create, Distribute and Track Interactive Videos Seamlessly From Within Outlook

Developed through direct collaboration with Microsoft’s Global Partner Solutions’ U.S. Technical Team

Now available to all Outlook users worldwide through the Microsoft AppSource Store, new milestone offering expands accessibility of enhanced video-based sales enablement tools and is expected to create an important revenue catalyst for VERB

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced the general commercial release of verbMAIL. This new product offering, developed through direct collaboration with Microsoft’s Global Partner Solutions’ U.S. Technical Team, is an integration of VERB’s interactive video capabilities into Microsoft Outlook, and is now available by subscription through Microsoft’s AppSource Store to the one billion enterprise and individual Microsoft Outlook users worldwide. To start using verbMAIL today or to learn more, click here.

verbMAIL is an interactive video sales tool that allows Microsoft Outlook users to record or upload virtually any video to which users can add interactive clickable buttons and icons right in the video for easy click purchasing by viewers (“Buy-It-Now”), scheduling appointments, downloading or viewing product literature and media, and many other sales enabling interactions – all natively from the new verbMAIL button that will appear on the Outlook toolbar after installation. These interactive video emails can be shared easily through Outlook using users’ Outlook contacts. Importantly, verbMAIL provides detailed viewer engagement analytics so that users will know when an email recipient watches the video, how long they watched, how many times, and what icons they clicked on, allowing for more efficient, productive and focused sales follow-ups. See our marketing overview video here or click here for an interactive verbMAIL from Verb CEO, Rory J. Cutaia.

“After an extended development, testing and beta period, we’re extremely excited to release verbMAIL to the general public. I believe this will become an invaluable tool for everyone from the largest enterprise sales teams to the smallest start-ups and entrepreneurs looking for that extra edge to generate income in these difficult times,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Making the friction-free, sales-driving, ecommerce capabilities of our interactive video technology available to Microsoft Outlook users will empower people all over the world to find sales success. Developed through our direct collaboration with Microsoft’s Global Partner Solutions’ U.S. technical team, we believe verbMAIL has the potential to be one of our Company’s biggest value creators, among a new suite of value creators, including our livestream ecommerce solution, verbLIVE with Attribution, that we believe can drive revenue going forward.”

This initial release of verbMAIL is being offered free of charge to Microsoft Outlook subscribers. A forthcoming release will contain enhanced features and functionality that will be available through a monthly subscription. Pricing will be announced. VERB has recruited a top Microsoft Channel Sales Director with over 30 years’ experience in channel sales to lead a new team to drive the go-to-market strategy, pricing and corporate packaging for the enhanced version of verbMAIL. Verb’s new Channel Sales Director will join the VERB sales group in the beginning of August.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

