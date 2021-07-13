Logo
JetBlue Brings iPad Pro On Board for Pilots Starting This Summer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

JetBlue (Nasdaq:JBLU) today announced it has begun introducing the new iPad Pro powered by Apple's M1 chip to the airline’s pilots.

JetBlue was one of the first domestic airlines to use digital documentation in the cockpit, and continues to be a leader in the industry bringing innovative tools into operation. The new iPad Pro keeps JetBlue pilots on the cutting edge of technology and provides safety-critical functions for all JetBlue crewmembers. iPad has become an essential tool on board – from loading operational tracking apps, hosting system maintenance checks, checking real-time weather patterns to avoid turbulence, and accessing procedures and manuals.

JetBlue first received Federal Aviation Administration approval to give iPads to all pilots in 2013, which enabled more real-time capabilities in the cockpit. Since then, the airline continues to trust iPad to provide everything pilots need at the touch of their fingertips, even at 35,000 feet in the air.

iPad Pro is the right fit for the cockpit, with its thin, light design and large, bright Liquid Retina display. The new iPad Pro features the industry-leading M1 chip, which offers next-level performance when pilots are running more than a dozen apps throughout the duration of the flight. iPad Pro’s fast 5G capabilities delivers better performance and access to next-generation download and upload speeds.

“Not only will the new iPad Pro with M1 take our pilots to the next level of advanced technology, but also future-proof JetBlue with top-of-the-line hardware for years to come,” said Captain Chuck Cook, director communications, navigation, surveillance and technical programs.

In the coming months, JetBlue will provide iPad Pro to new incoming pilots, and will replace older models in use over time.

About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005633/en/

