Insider Pro and Computerworld Name Discover to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld named Discover to their 2021 Best Places to Work in IT rankings. This award recognized the 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. This is the 18th year the company has been recognized as a best place to work for information technology professionals.

Discover ranks No. 22 among large companies on this year’s list. The list is based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention.

“Even with working virtually this year, Discover stayed focused on cultivating our collaborative corporate culture by celebrating and growing our engineering craftsmanship through initiatives such as Discover Technology Academy and the global Innovation Hackathon held earlier this summer,” said Amir Arooni, chief information officer at Discover. “Our technology employees have access to the latest tools and technologies they need to grow their skills and ensure they deliver innovative products and services to our customers.”

“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

Discover provides a competitive benefits package to all of its employees including a flexible work environment, generous 401(k) match and paid time off package, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and commuter benefits. The company provides various training programs to help foster career growth such as the Discover Technology Academy, a world-class, in-house technology curriculum which cultivates continuous skill development, collaborative learning and innovation in the company’s engineering culture. In addition, through the Discover College Commitment program, eligible employees have the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree at no cost to select universities and programs on day one of employment. The company also has 11 Employee Resource Groups, which provides tools and resources to help employees connect, build communities at work and foster an inclusive environment.

Discover is hiring talented engineers across domains including cybersecurity, data, devops, infrastructure and software. To learn more on how technology is driving business at Discover, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fmedium.com%2Ftech-discover and for more information on job opportunities, visit http%3A%2F%2Fdiscover.com%2Fstemcareers.

To view Discover’s full profile on the 100 Best Places to Work in IT list, visit www.computerworld.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com%2Fcompany.

