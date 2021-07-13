Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Offers Last Mile Concierge Experience to Seattle Locals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Offers Last Mile Concierge Experience to Seattle Locals

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Car Buyers Within 25-Mile Radius Receive More Personalized Service, Direct to Their Driveways

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (

VRM, Financial), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the opening of a new Seattle hub and a more customized driveway experience for nearly 5.3 million people in over 442 zip codes within a 25-mile radius. Vroom has delivered in the Seattle area since the company was founded in 2012 and is now offering an experience that includes a more personalized concierge service where customer advocates transport cars directly to car buyers’ driveways on Vroom-branded trucks and show them how to use their new vehicles. Vroom’s Seattle Last Mile hub is located in Kent.

Vroom’s mission is to offer the best driveway experience possible for both delivery and pickup, especially as the pandemic has increased consumer appetite for remote car buying and selling. Car purchases by Seattle-area Vroom customers increased by 87% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, and cars sold to Vroom by consumers increased by 325%. With an emphasis on customer service, Vroom is taking a unique approach by recruiting employees with hospitality and client service experience. Bolstered by Vroom’s Chief Logistics Officer, Mary Kay Wegner, and her logistics leadership team, led by new VP of Transportation, John Piatak, who manages Vroom’s delivery hubs nationwide and joined Vroom after leading logistics at Carvana, the company has made thousands of Last Mile deliveries across the country already this year.

“With our valued customers in mind, creating a more personalized driveway experience and rolling out more local hubs across the country has been a priority for us at Vroom and we’re excited to launch this offering in Seattle, a city known for car transportation,” said Wegner. “As we prioritize expanding the Last Mile experience nationwide, we’ll continue to grow and invest in our senior logistics team to support these efforts.”

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom offers thousands of low-mileage, reconditioned vehicles with delivery to consumers wherever they are in the U.S. It also arranges financing through leading lenders and offers warranty and other value-added products that provide convenience for customers. In addition to providing a better way to buy a car, Vroom’s Sell Us Your Car® offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their vehicles to receive appraisals within minutes, attractive market-based pricing, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

For more information on Vroom’s car buying and selling options, visit Vroom.com.

About Vroom:
Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

Media Contact:
Moxie Communications Group
Alyssa Galella
[email protected]
(562) 294-6261

Source: Vroom, Inc.

ti?nf=ODI3OTIyMCM0MjkzOTI0IzIxOTc1OTM=
2b1f86bc-1207-420a-8a40-d46319456501

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment