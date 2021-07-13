Brightcove Partners with Wibbitz, One of Video's Easiest, Most Powerful Creation Tools

Media professionals, marketers, and corporate communicators can now rapidly expand their catalogs of business video with a new, tightly knit integration of the Wibbitz video creation tool and Brightcove® (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business.

With smart automation driving Wibbitz video creation, the combination of Brightcove and Wibbitz is one of the easiest and most effective ways for companies to quickly create professional quality short-form videos that engage viewers, nurture sales leads through to closure, and provide valuable information to shareholders, customers, and employees.

Creators, even those with no experience, can now access Wibbitz from their Brightcove Video Cloud interface and intuitively create polished videos from scratch. Wibbitz provides templates and rights-cleared photos and music tracks, animations, transitions, video clips, and other media. Users can then distribute the newly created videos through the Brightcove platform to any person on any device and on any channel, anywhere in the world. The integration also makes it easy to use Wibbitz to refresh videos stored in a Brightcove library with new content or effects before redistribution.

“As a long-time Wibbitz user, I’m excited about the integration with Brightcove and the ability to easily bring more scale, security, and reliability to our video content,” said Marco Viganò, Chief Technology Officer, Condé Nast Italy. “We believe video is the most powerful communications tool to engage our audiences. To us, the Wibbitz and Brightcove combination is now a single, seamless experience of video creation, distribution, and optimization.”

“Creators use Wibbitz to tell their stories with video, and they need the most reliable, comprehensive, and effective solution to make sure those stories reach their audience. Brightcove hits the mark,” said Zohar Dayan, Chief Executive Officer, Wibbitz. “This partnership simplifies video workflows to make each step easier, from production to publishing and analytics, so media companies and enterprises can focus on sharing stories that drive real impact.”

“Although Brightcove can easily manage, play, and measure any video created in any tool, we want to help make creators’ lives easier,” said Namita Dhallan, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “That means lowering the barrier to creation, especially for organizations that want to quickly and easily build up video volume and execute new video strategies themselves. Wibbitz is a great way to do that.”

Wibbitz and Brightcove exchange all relevant data, including authentication via single sign-on, user profile information, and available video files. Wibbitz also helps organizations ensure that every video is on brand with the right logos, watermarks, custom fonts, and color palettes.

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is a video creation company that empowers content teams to produce professional short-form video. The Wibbitz online platform makes it quick and easy to create video for social media, news & entertainment coverage, marketing, communications, recruitment, events, and more. Creators have access to customizable video templates, drag-and-drop editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks. Wibbitz powers video for leading brands including HubSpot, Bloomberg, Condé Nast, S&P Global, Bain & Company, BP, and more. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Paris. For more information, visit www.wibbitz.com and follow %40wibbitz.

About Brightcove Inc.

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™

