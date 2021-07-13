The Pandemic's Impact on Americans' Mental Health: New Hims & Hers Survey Shows 70% Remain Anxious Around Post-andemic 'Normal', Half Have Considered Therapy for the First Time

Hims+%26amp%3B+Hers+Health%2C+Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS),the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern and personalized health and wellness experiences, in partnership with OnePoll has conducted a new survey to determine how Americans are feeling about returning to the normalities of pre-pandemic life as well as current perceptions of mental health support to gain a better understanding of the current climate and mental health needs during this transitional time.

The survey of more than 2,000 respondents in the United States, ages 18 and older found significant anxiety around a return to pre-pandemic activities:

Seven in 10 respondents are “anxious” over the thought of returning to their pre-pandemic lives.

are “anxious” over the thought of returning to their pre-pandemic lives. Among those polled, large crowds (61%), maskless faces (46%), andpeople sneezing or coughing (43%) all ranked high on the list of potential post-pandemic anxiety triggers.

maskless faces andpeople sneezing or coughing all ranked high on the list of potential post-pandemic anxiety triggers. Nearly two-thirds of respondents even said they’ll continue wearing masks after the pandemic due to anxiety about germs.

In terms of respondents managing their mental health during the pandemic, the study revealed that:

More than half of respondents (54%) would like to speak to a mental health professional before returning to their pre-pandemic life.

would like to speak to a mental health professional before returning to their pre-pandemic life. More than three-quarters said they haven’t wanted to be forthcoming with loved ones because they don’t want to be an “emotional burden,” as many are suffering this year.

said they haven’t wanted to be forthcoming with loved ones because they don’t want to be an “emotional burden,” as many are suffering this year. As a result, people have adjusted their language to lighten how they’re really feeling, using phrases like “I’m fine” (53%) and “hanging in there” (36%) .

and “hanging in there” . But while 74% of respondents appreciate that others confide in them, they also said it's a lot to handle emotionally during this uniquely stressful time.

appreciate that others confide in them, they also said it's a lot to handle emotionally during this uniquely stressful time. Half of respondents have considered therapy for the first time in their life during the pandemic.

“Confiding in a licensed mental health professional has numerous advantages; for one thing, it’s a neutral zone where you can share your concerns with someone who is able to provide you with tools and guidance that can help to make you feel better,” said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand and Innovation at Hims & Hers. “Often, people downplay how they’re feeling or don’t seek the care they need because of many roadblocks—one of which being the shame they feel about their mental health due to it unfortunately still being so stigmatized. With that said, we’re really encouraged to see the results of this survey in terms of people being more open and understanding about seeking mental healthcare as we navigate our way through the pandemic.”

According to survey results, views on therapy are changing; it determined:

The pandemic has altered people’s perceptions of therapy, with 35% saying they’ve become more open to it and 34% admitting they’re less judgmental of those who may need it.

saying they’ve become more open to it and admitting they’re less judgmental of those who may need it. Of those who already tried therapy (about 700 respondents), 87% now prefer online therapy to in-person sessions.

now prefer online therapy to in-person sessions. Moreover, nine in 10 of that same group said online therapy can be just as helpful as in-person therapy.

said online therapy can be just as helpful as in-person therapy. And 46% said they’d be more likely to try therapy because of the conveniences online therapy offers, such as being able to maintain social distancing (59%), not having to travel to therapy (47%) and being comfortable in their own space (45%).

“The conveniences associated with online therapy are undeniable,” Coles added. “It’s great to hear that people are more accepting of seeking mental healthcare, but also that they are finding online therapy to be just as helpful as in-person therapy, and even preferable in some cases because of the convenience it offers. More and more businesses are doing the important work of meeting people where they are and offering what works best for them, and that needs to be the status quo with healthcare, too. Being a part of the wave of digitization when it comes to mental healthcare is incredibly rewarding, especially considering the shift we’re seeing in people's perceptions about therapy.”

Hims & Hers provides access to individual online therapy for $99 per session. The company also offers free, educational support group sessions, held live and led by certified mental health and wellness professionals. At no cost to users, these sessions offer consumers a platform to learn from professionals and discuss a variety of topics, anonymously if they so choose. Hims & Hers also offers access to online psychiatry services, providing consumers with access to virtual appointments during which medical professionals thoroughly evaluate, and if deemed appropriate, can prescribe treatment for mental health conditions related to anxiety and depression. Furthermore, Hims & Hers’ online psychiatry and therapy customers will have 24/7 access to connect live with a master’s level counselor over the phone who is able to assist in urgent or crisis mental health situations.

The suite of mental health offerings offered by Hims & Hers enables consumers to confidently seek the care they need, personalized to their own unique circumstances. For more information about the company, visit www.forhims.com or www.forhers.com.

Survey Methodology

This pandemic mental health survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hims & Hers. Respondents included 2,002 Americans ages 18 and over who were surveyed on June 22, 2021 and June 23, 2021 about their feelings and attitudes around returning to the normalities of pre-pandemic life as well as current perceptions of mental health support.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

