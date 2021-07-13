Logo
Q2 Online Sales Nearly Double Q1 Performance for Nass Valley Gateway's Product Line

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Online sales for Q2 increased from Q1 while Google Ads revenue more than doubled. Increases in conversion rates justify scaling ad spend in Q3.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”) (OTC Pink: “NSVGF”) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce their Q2 online sales have nearly doubled from Q1. Nass Valley Gateway has made a calculated effort to establish and scale multiple sales channels, such as Google Ads. Nass Valley Gateway started 2021 with the release of its new diverse product offerings and a fresh branding overhaul.

In the last 3 months, the bounce rate -- representing the percentage of website visitors who leave a website without browsing other pages -- has been reduced significantly. This indicates marketing efforts are finding well-targeted audiences to stay on the website platforms and purchase products. Website users also spent more time on website platforms in Q2 compared to Q1. Every product category, including CBD oils, capsules, edibles, skincare, relief topicals, and Delta 8, have shown sales increases respectively Q/Q.

"We expected the conversion performance increase between Q1 and Q2 and project it will continue to increase as we scale our online ad spend. We are executing on our annual marketing strategy and plan. The remainder of the year should continue to show growth in every sales channel accordingly," says Michael Semler, Nass Valley Gateway’s Chief Executive Officer.

Brandon Gil, who leads the digital agency Gil Ventures and spearheads Nass Valley Gateway’s online presence, stated, "Despite the traditional restrictions of social and search platforms, our ads have been able to continue scaling from 2020. We will continue to grow our presence in the market and achieve our annual goals."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt markets focused on the distribution and sales of organic, non-GMO, 3rd party lab verified CBD products for human and pet consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens”, a wholly-owned subsidiary, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

E-mail: [email protected]

Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.

+1 (609) 651-0032

[email protected]

