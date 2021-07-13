Logo
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that Boxlight-EOS Professional Development Services has been approved as a Sponsor of Continuing Teacher and Leader Education (CTLE) by the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

Professional teaching and leader certificates must be registered every five years with NYSED, which requires 100 hours of CTLE. As an approved Sponsor, New York educators can now receive CTLE credit for attending any of Boxlight-EOS’ on-line, on-site and hybrid professional development courses.

Boxlight-EOS met or exceeded applicable requirements as defined in the Regulations+of+the+Commissioner+of+Education to earn State Education Department (SED) approval. Requirements include that CTLE activities increase educators’ content knowledge and skills needed to provide rigorous, developmentally appropriate instructional strategies; meet the diverse needs of students; create supportable and equitable learning environments; and engage with parents, families, and the community as active partners in children’s education, among other criteria.

Boxlight-EOS instructors also had to be “specially qualified authorities in activities directed at developing and enhancing a teacher’s performance.” Boxlight-EOS must regularly review and evaluate instructor effectiveness in delivering professional development courses and training.

“We are excited to expand the PD opportunities we can provide to New York State educators as a CTLE sponsor,” said Dr. Alex Leis, CEO of Boxlight-EOS. “From increasing efficiency and skills using Microsoft 365 and Google for Education, to best practices for incorporating educational technology in the classroom, our PD opportunities have never been more relevant to the needs of educators heading back to the classroom.”

“Our mission here at Boxlight is to provide our educators with a rich knowledge of our Education Technology Solutions that will pertain to their school districts' goals,” stated Michele Gill Conte, Boxlight VP Sales Northeast. “We strongly believe in Professional Development to enhance educator experience in the classroom, which is included with many of our ed tech solutions. We have taken it further to ensure that our educators are getting CTLE credits for the professional development services we offer.”

For more information on CTLE requirements, visit NYSED.gov.

For more information on Boxlight-EOS Professional Development services, visit Boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005342r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005342/en/

