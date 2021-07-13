Offerpad Introduces One-Stop Digital Real Estate Solutions in Indiana

Offerpad, the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, is empowering home buyers and sellers in Indianapolis, Indiana’s highly competitive real estate market with new, simpler ways to buy and sell homes. The company announced its expansion into the Midwest earlier this year, with Indianapolis as its first foray into the region. Offerpad also has announced plans to extend its digital home selling and buying solutions to additional+Midwest+markets including Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri and Columbus, Ohio later this year.

"We're excited to bring Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions Center to Indianapolis – this is a milestone market for us! In addition to being our first Midwest market, this expansion takes Offerpad’s innovative solutions to more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country," said Offerpad’s Indianapolis Market General Manager Vinson Abraham. “Whether by receiving a competitive cash offer in just 24 hours or listing the home with our local market Solutions Experts, Indianapolis-area home sellers can now benefit from Offerpad’s renowned ease and flexibility.”

The company’s presence in Indianapolis spans a wide radius blanketing much of central Indiana from areas north of Indianapolis proper, such as Carmel – where it expects to open its local office – Fishers, Noblesville and Westfield, as well as other key areas such as Avon, Broad Ripple, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Lawrence and numerous locations in between.

Offerpad also continues to hire local real estate agents to join its Indianapolis team, as well as specialists in home renovations and other operations.

In addition to helping local home buyers and sellers, Offerpad is an ally to the real estate agent community. Indianapolis agents across the metro area are invited to partner with Offerpad to assist their clients on the sale of their home and earn+a+3%25+referral+fee in the process. Homebuilders in Indianapolis can also benefit from Offerpad%26rsquo%3Bs+Homebuilders+Services+program, which enables builders to eliminate home contingencies for their buyers and help them close more sales.

