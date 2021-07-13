Logo
Fastest 5G ✓ Most Available 5G ✓ New Data From Opensignal Confirms T-Mobile's 5G Leadership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

The bigger and faster 5G network is at T-Mobile, and we have the data to prove it. New independent data published+today+from+Opensignal, based on real world customer usage from millions of device measurements, shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download and upload speeds and get a 5G connection more often than anyone else. And the Un-carrier’s 5G network just keeps getting better, piling on more speed and coverage to the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005726/en/

Opensignal_chart_%2826%29.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Independent network reports continue to show T-Mobile is the best choice for speedy and reliable 5G coverage across the country,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We built T-Mobile’s 5G network with broad coverage, high capacity and low latency to fuel innovation and bring transformative 5G experiences to customers. This is how you build the best 5G network in the country, and we’re just getting started.”

When we say the Un-carrier is piling on the 5G speed, we mean it! Opensignal’s report shows T-Mobile customers’ average 5G download speeds increased by nearly 23 percent in just 3 months and over 50 percent since the beginning of the year. And this is the third time in a row Opensignal awarded T-Mobile 5G as fastest and most available. In addition to Opensignal’s latest 5G findings, it also found T-Mobile delivers the best 4G Availability and the fastest Upload Speed Experience, so whether customers are on LTE or 5G, they’re covered with a far reaching and speedy network. Opensignal’s independent reports and insights are based on measurements of real experience. Its approach relies solely upon billions of device measurements shared by millions of real users every day – recorded in all the places where people actually live, work and travel.

People need a dependable and fast wireless connection that works when and how they need it, and T-Mobile’s 5G delivers just that. With the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile’s 5G covers 300 million people – nearly everyone in the country. And it covers 92 percent of Interstate+Highway+miles across America compared to just 68 percent for AT&T and 51 percent for Verizon. So while customers are on the road, T-Mobile delivers the most consistent 5G connectivity for uninterrupted music streaming, video calls, real-time navigation and more on their interstate road trip. And T-Mobile continues lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country to bring super-fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G already covers 150 million people and can deliver average download speeds of 350 Mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps, and T-Mobile is on track to deploy it nationwide covering 200 million people by end of year while competitors will only just be getting started with mid-band 5G.

Only T-Mobile customers get the fastest, largest and most reliable 5G network — but don’t just take our word for it, the independent network results speak for themselves!

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com%2Fcoverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards – USA%3A+5G+User+Experience+Report+July+2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16-June 13, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA. Highway Miles: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla® CoverageRight™ from Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence® 5G background scans in Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005726r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005726/en/

