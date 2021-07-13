Logo
BAE Systems Chooses Spirent Federal CRPA Test System

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

BAE Systems has selected Spirent Federal Systems, the leading provider of positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) test solutions, to provide a CRPA Test System to support M-Code military GPS technology development. BAE Systems is developing an advanced military GPS receiver and improving the capabilities of size-constrained and power-constrained military GPS applications, including precision-guided munitions and handheld devices. Spirent Federal is uniquely qualified to provide essential test equipment and support in the pursuit of resilient, accurate PNT data in GPS-degraded Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR) situations.

The Spirent CRPA Test System is a development of the unrivaled GSS9000 Series platform and can test …

  • Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPAs)
  • MNSA and AES M-code
  • jamming and spoofing threats and mitigation
  • ultra-high-dynamic vehicle applications
  • inertial navigation systems
  • additional encrypted military signals, Y-code and SAASM
  • and more

CRPAs provide proven and effective protection against jamming in high-interference environments. The Spirent CRPA Test System can simulate 16+ individual elements with a separate RF output per antenna element. For the 16-element test system, concurrent simulation of GNSS signals, signals from spoofers and/or repeaters, and interference from multiple jammers—including BFEA jamming waveforms—results in over 1,000 simultaneous independent channels/signals simulated across a phase-calibrated precise wavefront.

“The CRPA Test System is the culmination of over 35 years of R&D and industry leadership and is perfectly positioned to help with next-generation MGUE modernization. Our robust M-code test capabilities support BAE Systems’ advances in M-code technology,” said Ellen Hall, President/CEO of Spirent Federal.

Spirent can provide GNSS and interference signal simulation solutions for every stage in the CRPA design and verification process. To learn more, visit Spirent Federal’s CRPA+Test+System page.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005268/en/

