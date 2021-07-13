Galvanize to Enhance Military's Tech Capabilities with Phase III Defense Contract

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Galvanize to Enhance Military's Tech Capabilities with Phase III Defense Contract

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Galvanize – one of the nation’s leading providers of software engineering and data science training, is proud to announce that they have been awarded aPhase IIISBIR Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract by the U.S. Department of Defense, as an extension of the Phase+I+SBIR+contract awarded in January 2020.

The IDIQ contract signals the Department of Defense’s acknowledgement of the need to not only increase the technical skills and capabilities of service members, but also to empower them to stay fluent with modern technologies. Through programs within the scope of the contract and its continued support of active duty service members and Veterans, Galvanize will support a cadre of digitally-enabled personnel through technical training and upskilling.

“We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with the Department of Defense, and to be able to offer the brave men and women of the U.S. Military a trusted education partner,” said Bill Blackstone, Executive Vice President of Operations at Galvanize. “Our objective-based education methods and world-class instructors will aid in their continued technological transformation, further positioning their role as a leader in a rapidly evolving digital global landscape.”

With the Phase I contract, Galvanize worked with the Air Force’s Tron team – a distributed Airmen-driven organization backed by the Headquarters Air Force A6 Career Field Managers, Secretary of the Air Force Acquisitions, AFWERX, and the United States Space Force Digital Talent office – to develop a customized learning enablement environment with the 15th Wing at Hickam Air Force Base. In Phase I, Galvanize created the foundation for software and data analytics training for service members across the Department of Defense, through the scoping of software tools and teaching the fundamentals of software engineering.

Phase III will extend and complete the Phase I work, as Galvanize trains additional service members in the areas of software development and data analysis. The contract carries a maximum order value of nearly $60 million over a five-year ordering period.

“The reality is, a lot of what is coming in the future has a lot more to do with digital and artificial intelligence,” said Maj. Eric Robinson in an announcement issued by Travis Air Force Base. “If we want to have any hope of maintaining cyber relevancy on a global scale, we need to have people who can understand the digital arena and understand how it relates to the rest of the DoD.”

In addition to its DoD contracts, Galvanize – a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – is already a leading upskilling technology training resource for U.S. military personnel, having graduated hundreds of Veterans through its coding and data science bootcamps and collaborated with the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET+TEC) program. Galvanize also offers a Web Development Immersive exclusively to soldiers at Fort Hood through its %3Ci%3EOperation+Level+Up%3C%2Fi%3Eprogram, and Veterans everywhere can enroll in remote learning and on-campus programs using+Veterans+Administration+%28VA%29+benefits.

Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005755r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005755/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment