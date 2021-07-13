PPL recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation is pleased to announce it has received a top score of 100% on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI), earning it the designation as one of the best places to work for people with disabilities.

The DEI is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

For the fourth year running, PPL's commitment to creating an accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the workplace, the community and for those the company does business with is being recognized.

"We want all individuals to realize their full potential and no barrier — visible or invisible — should get in the way of that," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "We're proud of the work we have done to provide new opportunities and pathways to success for many facing challenging situations. We also realize that our work is not done and we will continue to find new ways to break down barriers and help all our employees, colleagues and friends in our communities grow and thrive."

The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. PPL's top score is a result of the tangible policies and practices it has put in place to promote the success of those with disabilities. This includes:

Providing expanded mental health resources, guidance and counseling through the company's Employee Assistance Plan to prioritize the well-being of its employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing PPL's Day in the Life program to connect with college students on the autism spectrum, or with other disabilities, and open up opportunities to a career in energy.

Mentoring individuals through Disability:IN's NexGen Leaders program.

Hosting an annual supplier diversity conference to further expand the diversity of the businesses that provide the company with products and services.

Supporting employees through an active employee resource group, REACH, that is focused on identifying the needs of and providing resources to improve the effectiveness and well-being of differently-abled employees, their friends, families and the communities PPL serves.

PPL was recognized alongside 272 businesses representing leaders across business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.

