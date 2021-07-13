Logo
Experian Selected as a Leading Provider of Fraud Detection and Prevention

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Experian was named one of the established leaders in fraud detection and prevention in Juniper+Research%26rsquo%3Bs+Online+Payment+Fraud+Deep+Dive+Strategy+%26amp%3B+Competition+2021-2025. The report looks at the continuing growth in online payment and the vulnerability it has caused for online fraud and identity theft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005278/en/

Juniper_Info_2021.jpg

The Juniper Research Online Payment Fraud Report 2021 highlights how the digital payments boom has created vast opportunities for fraud. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As businesses transformed their operations to accommodate the rapidly growing volume of digital transactions, consumer expectations for easy and secure interactions increased at an even faster pace,” said David Britton, Experian’s vice president of industry solutions for Global Identity & Fraud. “Businesses must find ways to continually improve the customer experience, while at the same time, protecting consumer identities and information.”

The Juniper report, which takes a deep dive into emerging threats, segment analysis and market forecasts, also looks at the online payment fraud competitor analysis. Juniper scored Experian high for their marketing and branding strength, service range and features, financial performance in the sector, experience in sector, operations and global reach, partnerships, creativity and innovation, and future business prospects.

According to Juniper Research, “Experian continues to invest into its fraud detection and prevention solution and uses its vast array of customer data to deliver an effective set of solutions across the entire consumer journey, from onboarding, through account management/account takeover and transaction risk mitigation.” The report highlights the Experian CrossCore platform noting, “Experian leverages a combination of proprietary solutions and partner capabilities and data – integrated into its CrossCore platform – where it leverages a robust machine learning approach that takes into account these dynamic sources of data.”

All of Experian’s fraud detection and prevention services are available through Experian’s CrossCore partner ecosystem. Combining advanced analytics, rich data assets, identity insights and fraud prevention capabilities, businesses can connect any new or existing tools and systems in one place, whether it be Experian’s, Experian partners’ or its own. With its built-in strategy design and enhanced workflow, fraud and compliance teams have more control to quickly adjust strategies based on evolving threats and business needs, which helps to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Learn more about the CrossCore+platform.

About Experian
Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com, visit our global+insights+content+hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005278r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005278/en/

