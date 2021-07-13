Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

Eastman Chemical Company ( NYSE:EMN, Financial):

Financial Results Release: Monday, August 2, 2021 Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com, News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.

Webcast and Teleconference: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference. Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Monday, August 2, evening at investors.eastman.com

Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides;

Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 7246635 or Click to Join teleconference: Click+here+to+connect; link becomes active 15 minutes prior to call’s scheduled start time

Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.