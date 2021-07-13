Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN, Financial):
|
Financial Results Release:
Monday, August 2, 2021
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
|
Webcast and
Teleconference:
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
|
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 3, 2021 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 13, 2021, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 7246635.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005774/en/
Please Login to leave a comment