Travelers Institute Program to Highlight Lessons in Business Innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Travelers Institute Program to Highlight Lessons in Business Innovation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host a webinar on Wednesday, July 14, titled “Can You Innovate Like a Unicorn?” The event will focus on the strategies that companies are using to stay ahead of changing risks and evolving consumer preferences while adapting to increased digitalization. The session will feature insights into the world of rapidly growing startups that are valued at $1 billion or more – known by venture capitalists as unicorns – and highlight the ways that business leaders can learn from these entrepreneurs to spur innovation at their own companies.

“The accelerated pace of change happening across industries, and certainly in the insurance industry, presents both risks and opportunities,” said Kevin Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Travelers. “We look forward to sharing Travelers’ approach to developing innovative insurance solutions that aim to exceed the expectations of our customers, agents and brokers.”

The webinar, which is part of the Travelers Institute® Wednesdays+with+Woodward%26reg%3B+series, will be co-hosted by the Master’s in Financial Technology program at the University of Connecticut School of Business. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Anyone interested in registering can sign up here.

Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, will moderate the discussion. Panelists are:

  • Kevin Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Travelers
  • Sabine VanderLinden, Co-Founder, CEO & Managing Partner, Alchemy Crew
  • Beth Maerz, Senior Vice President, Platform, Customer Experience and Innovation, Personal Insurance, Travelers

“Only a small number of companies reach unicorn status, yet their stories can help others build innovation into their own organizations,” said Sabine VanderLinden, Co-Founder, CEO & Managing Partner at Alchemy Crew. “Whether it’s a startup or a large corporation, innovation begins with one project and should be highly focused on delivering the best experiences for customers, partners and employees.”

To learn more about the Travelers Institute, or to register for this webinar or any other event, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute
The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005790r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005790/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment