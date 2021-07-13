Logo
RealPage Announces New Prepaid Debit Card Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, announced today the launch of a new prepaid Mastercard® debit card solution designed to modernize the funds distribution systems within the real estate industry. This first-to-market service will transform the way properties provide refunds, reimbursements and incentives or rewards to their residents, while reducing operating costs and addressing obstacles around cumbersome and expensive paper-based payments practices.

“RealPage is very pleased to announce this first-to-market solution that addresses some of the unique business needs of the real estate industry,” said Nancy Crouch Morlini, Senior Vice President of Payments for RealPage. “RealPage Prepaid Debit provides an efficient funds distribution option that can reduce operating costs and risks, address property manager inefficiencies and drive digital adoption.”

RealPage developed this prepaid debit solution to create considerable convenience for properties and residents. Properties will be able to use this solution to provide virtual debit cards for final statement refunds. The debit card also puts an end to the cost of manually cutting checks and provides instant receipts to residents.

Additionally, property managers will be able to provide incentives and other rewards directly through the prepaid debit card. No longer will there be the disruption over lost or stolen checks, or for residents to wait days for checks to arrive. With RealPage prepaid debit, funds are received in real time with the click of a button and are protected with state-of-the-art privacy and security measures. This eliminates the need for manual checks, the cost of materials and the bank fees associated with issuing and managing lost or stolen checks. For more information on RealPage prepaid debit solutions, please visit RealPage+Prepaid+Debit.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, visit RealPage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005839/en/

