JRVR Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired James River securities between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jrvr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for allegd violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jrvr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in James River you have until September 7, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

