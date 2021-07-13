Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Distribution Partnership with Wisconsin based Central City Distribution Company

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its new distribution partnership with Wisconsin based distributor, Central City Distribution Company. Central City Distribution Co will be distributing the Company's popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy drinks throughout the state of Wisconsin. Central City Distribution Co, established in 2000, operates across the great state of Wisconsin, delivering to key chain accounts, such as Woodman's, Festival Foods, Save a Lot, BP, Mobil, Citgo, Walgreens, and more.

Kona Gold has sent members of its team to Wisconsin to kick off Central City Distribution Co this week. They will be assisting in opening new retail accounts, along with dropping in Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drink displays into the market. Work has already begun to get Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks into the grocery and convenience store chains that Central City Distribution Co already delivers to.

"I'm excited to announce our new distribution partnership with Wisconsin based Central City Distribution Company who will be distributing our Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Central City Distribution Co is an established distributor who has the focus factor we look for in distribution partners. Our team is in Wisconsin this week to kick off Central City Distribution Co, ride with their sales team, and get Kona Gold into key accounts."

Mr. Clark continued, "Central City Distribution Co is one of several distribution partners we have been working with to bring on Kona Gold Hemp Energy drinks to new markets as we continue to create strategic partnerships that will increase market share for all of our brands."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced its net revenues for Q2 were the biggest in Company history for a single quarter in almost 6 years of its existence. 2021 Q2 revenues were approximately $830,000, with an additional $45,000 of open sales orders not yet invoiced. The Company announced it anticipate third quarter revenues to be approximately $1,000,000, building upon its second quarter growth.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

