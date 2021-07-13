Logo
Cleartrip prepares for anticipated online bookings surge through multi-year agreement with Sabre

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading OTA turns to cutting-edge technology to fuel expected post-COVID growth

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 13, 2021

MUMBAI, India and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartrip, the leading online travel and leisure aggregator in the Middle East and India, has signed a multi-year deal with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry.

The expanded, long-term agreement sees Sabre become Cleartrip's largest global distribution system (GDS) partner and is part of the OTA's strategy to streamline its GDS relationships. Focusing on advanced technology to spur growth, Cleartrip will be able to create compelling shopping experiences for customers and provide an enhanced level of expertise to help people travel again. One key feature of Sabre's technology will be its Bargain Finder Max API, which Cleartrip will use to customize shopping experiences for travelers and tailor search results for the most relevant fares based on a range of itinerary preferences.

"This is a pivotal moment for Cleartrip, and we've acted fast to secure our recovery and invest in future growth," said Amit Taneja, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our primary focus is to offer our customers the most intelligent and compelling shopping experiences – this is crucial in winning back their trust in the short-term and loyalty in the long-term. Sabre is uniquely positioned to deliver next generation technology – and will be crucial to our growth plans both during the recovery and beyond."

Cleartrip, which sells more than seven million flight tickets and 1.5 million hotel room nights each year, has established a leading position in the highly competitive regions of India and the Middle East.

"As travel agencies look to secure a competitive edge during this uncertain time, many are choosing a partner with the stability and resources to continue investing in advanced and new technology solutions," said Sean McDonald, vice president, online travel for Sabre Travel Solutions. "The online sector is at the forefront of travel's recovery, so there is a huge opportunity for Cleartrip to act fast and position itself for growth. Cleartrip's decision to streamline its GDS strategy and focus on its partnership with Sabre will enable the OTA to tap into expected growth in demand both during the recovery and beyond."

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Cleartrip:
Cleartrip is the leading online travel and leisure aggregator in the Middle East and India. Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers its customers a comprehensive and personalized travel experience through its innovative and award-winning mobile and desktop solutions.

Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and the widest selection of flights and hotels, Cleartrip brings a highly differentiated value proposition to market, offering convenience, choice, competitive prices, and exclusive content.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media
Kristin Hays
[email protected]

Heidi Castle
[email protected]

Investors
Kevin Crissey
[email protected]

sabre_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA41822&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleartrip-prepares-for-anticipated-online-bookings-surge-through-multi-year-agreement-with-sabre-301332690.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA41822&Transmission_Id=202107131000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA41822&DateId=20210713
