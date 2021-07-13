Angel Yeast Unveils New Purpose-Built Yeast and Biotechnology R&D Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Angel Yeast Unveils New Purpose-Built Yeast and Biotechnology R&D Center

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YICHANG, China, July 13, 2021

The complex in central China is on the fast track to becoming a leading global yeast and biotech research platform

YICHANG, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast"), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, has officially opened the doors of its purpose-built complex for industry technology research and development. Unveiled in June, the complex marks a major milestone for the group's scientific research process, as Angel Yeast continues to support the technological advancement of the biotechnology industry.

Image1.jpg

Located in Yichang City, Hubei Province in central China — the home of Angel Yeast's headquarters — the center spans a total area of 36,000sqm and can house up to 1,500 people engaged in R&D and related work. Planning for the project first commenced in October 2019, and more than 196 million yuan ($30 million) has been invested to date. After it is put into operation, Angel Yeast estimates that over $60 million will be allocated annually into scientific research, with the aim to transform the complex into a leading global yeast technology research platform and a world-class biotechnology product R&D center.

"We are thrilled to open our new R&D complex after more than a year of planning and construction. We believe this project will further accelerate the advancement of Angel Yeast's innovation system in major industries, including yeast and yeast derivatives, healthy ingredients and raw materials, nutrition and healthcare, and non-yeast related biotechnologies," said Xiong Tao, chairman of Angel Yeast.

Xiong pointed out that other than the development of biotechnology, the company pursues the innovation of healthy life as well.

"By enhancing our independent innovation capabilities and strengthening our international cooperation, we have cemented Angel Yeast's position as a leader and pioneer in the development of the industry," he added.

The company's new R&D complex contains nine technical centers respectively for yeast and enzyme, industrial and brewing microbiology, protein nutrition and food flavoring, baking and Chinese dim sum, agricultural biotechnology, environmental protection, industrial innovation, nutrition & health, and testing.

Researchers at Angel Yeast's complex will concentrate their efforts on exploring plant-based meat alternatives, food flavor enhancements, gut health and probiotics, clean nutritional sources for fermentation, immune health and sports nutrition, alternatives to antibiotics, and yeast production and sustainable development.

Since its inception, Angel Yeast has remained committed to scientific and technological progress, and is leading or participating in the formulation of all national and industry standards for yeast and yeast derivatives. Angel Yeast is a two-time recipient of the National Science and Technology Progress Award, has received the National Quality Benchmarking Award, and been nominated for the third China Quality Award (CQA).

Integrating local and global resources in its R&D efforts, the company has partnered with Novozymes to improve the application of enzymes in pasta products and with Chr. Hansen to develop probiotic formulations to meet the health needs of different consumer groups.

To date, Angel Yeast has established multiple regional service centers to provide technical guidance for product applications in local markets around the world, including Cairo in Egypt, Lipetsk in Russia, and Manila in the Philippines.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes. At present, Angel Yeast has 11 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt, and Russia, and provides products and services for more than 150 countries and regions globally.

favicon.png?sn=CN41835&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angel-yeast-unveils-new-purpose-built-yeast-and-biotechnology-rd-center-301332753.html

SOURCE Angel Yeast

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN41835&Transmission_Id=202107131050PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN41835&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment