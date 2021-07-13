Sanders Morris Harris Inc. Buys Vy Global Growth, Apple Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, DocuSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: VYGG, HACK, SPLK, TRIP, Z, LUV, ESGC, ALK, COUP, PENN, SV, FORE, BFAM, CME, PPT, VGT, MP, AAC, ALTR, PGRW, VUG, CRI, BABA, CNQ, KINZ, UPS, SQM, FUBO, SLCR, VIAC, BOND, ANGL, ACII, SNAP, NVTA, VST, FINM, OCA, ADER, HCCC, FTAA, LOGC,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vy Global Growth, Apple Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Splunk Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, DocuSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. owns 282 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 157,206 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 358,680 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,659 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.48% Vy Global Growth (VYGG) - 2,351,474 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 752,757 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59%

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 2,351,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 83,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 109,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $112.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 24,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $52.071200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 46,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 173,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Main Street Capital Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 371,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 147.48%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $622.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.61%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $123.904100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 59,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 3619.10%. The purchase prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 945,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 239.98%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.684200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $438.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.93%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 4,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 91%. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.832000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 2,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 64.83%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3760.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 76.2%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.354400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 135,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 27.24%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 535,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 69.1%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $304.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 7,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.