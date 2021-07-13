Logo
Sanders Morris Harris Inc. Buys Vy Global Growth, Apple Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, DocuSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Sanders Morris Harris Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vy Global Growth, Apple Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Splunk Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, DocuSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. owns 282 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+morris+harris+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS INC.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 157,206 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  2. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 358,680 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,659 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.48%
  4. Vy Global Growth (VYGG) - 2,351,474 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 752,757 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59%
New Purchase: Vy Global Growth (VYGG)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 2,351,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 83,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 31,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 109,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $112.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 24,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $52.071200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 46,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 173,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Main Street Capital Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 371,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 147.48%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $622.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.61%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $123.904100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 59,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 3619.10%. The purchase prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $3.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 945,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 239.98%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.684200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $438.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.93%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 4,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 91%. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.832000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 2,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 64.83%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3760.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 76.2%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.354400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 135,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 27.24%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 535,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 69.1%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $304.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 7,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.



