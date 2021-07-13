Marketfield Asset Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, Schlumberger, Sells iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Sony Group Corp, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: EOG,
- Added Positions: EWU, EWA, SLB, VALE, GLNG, DVN,
- Reduced Positions: CIEN, SHW,
- Sold Out: EWT, SONY, MSFT, ROST,
For the details of Marketfield Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marketfield+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marketfield Asset Management LLC
- iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 309,103 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.71%
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 245,043 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.65%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 25,128 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,279 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 6,866 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
Marketfield Asset Management LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 21,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 245,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 309,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 135.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.677700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 114,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 193,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 110,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Marketfield Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marketfield Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marketfield Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marketfield Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment