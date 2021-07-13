Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, American Tower Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells TJX Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: FE, OXY, GT, ENPH, ON, MGM, PSA, APTV,
- Added Positions: AMAT, AMT, FCX, T, CLX, VZ, XOM, SPG, CRM, DHR, TWTR, MS, WEC, MCD, VIAV, KDP, DISCA, DAL, ZM, SQ, ALC, TRMB, SO, O, PXD, PENN, PTC, LVS, MTCH, FDX, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, MPC, FB, ISRG, BAC, BRK.B, HON, HD, MKL, ORCL, DE, TXN, CMCSA, MDT, VIAC, DIS, NVR, BSX, LOW, SPGI, PH, V, TSLA, VOYA, ABT, BRO, CVX, GE, INTC, VTRS, NVDA, NKE, WRK, SIRI, VRTX, LDOS, NXPI, GOOG, PRAH, DKNG, MLM, OLN, SNA, SBUX, WWD, MA, ALK, Y, ALL, AMGN, CP, CI, EMN, F, OMC, SLB, RTX, L, CB, PLD, ACN, ATVI, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, HES, AXP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, TFC, BK, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BLK, BWA, CMS, COF, KMX, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTSH, CL, ED, STZ, CCI, CCK, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DLR, D, DOV, DD, DUK, ECL, EA, OVV, EQIX, EL, EXC, EXR, NEE, FAST, M, FISV, GD, GIS, GPN, GS, HOG, LHX, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HUM, IBM, INFO, IEX, ITW, TT, IP, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KMB, LH, LRCX, LEN, LNC, LMT, MAR, MMC, MAS, MCK, MET, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, NYT, NEM, NWE, NUE, ORLY, PCAR, PPG, PGR, PRU, REGN, RSG, RMD, ROST, SBAC, SLM, SIVB, SHW, SWKS, STT, SYK, SU, SNPS, SYY, TECH, USB, UNP, VFC, VLO, WBA, WMB, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZION, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, CLR, BX, TEL, AWK, ULTA, VRSK, DG, CVE, CHTR, SSNC, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, FBHS, FANG, ZTS, IQV, NWSA, CFG, QRVO, SHOP, TRU, KHC, FOX, ARNC,
- Sold Out: CTB, HE, NFG, CAG, CNX, DLTR, LUV, TSM, ZBH, CDK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,370,095 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,115,987 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 120,691 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 110,220 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 682,958 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 281,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.777000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 316,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 118,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $186.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.779800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 150.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 218,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1255.84%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 306,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 83.92%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 101,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81.Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $43.34.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.
