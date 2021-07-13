Logo
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, American Tower Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells TJX Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Gateway Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, American Tower Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, sells TJX Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Markel Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 532 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gateway+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,370,095 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,115,987 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 120,691 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 110,220 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 682,958 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 281,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.777000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 316,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 118,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $186.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.779800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 150.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 218,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1255.84%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 306,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 83.92%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $128.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 101,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC. Also check out:

1. GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC keeps buying
