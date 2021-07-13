Logo
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Linde PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maryland State Retirement & Pension System (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Linde PLC, Chubb, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2021Q2, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 930 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+state+retirement+%26+pension+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,192,726 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 572,538 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,978 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 181,809 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,842 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $273.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $97.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $184.314300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 112.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $382.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 379.74%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.87%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.378800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. Also check out:

1. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maryland State Retirement & Pension System keeps buying
