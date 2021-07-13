Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Linde PLC

New Purchases: BX, PLTR, SNOW, CZR, DASH, DKNG, PLUG, NVAX, RH, RUN, PENN, GME, 4LRA, AA, SPCE, YETI, SITE, NTRA, BSY, BRKS, TPL, BLDR, CHDN, CLF, LAD, DAR, DECK, CHPT, CHPT, SHLS, OPEN, SKLZ, BYD, QS, MRVI, LESL, BEPC, FOUR, VAC, MDLA, LPX, MTZ, SF, X, BLD, FRPT, TNL, WMS, RARE, MRTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, Linde PLC, Chubb, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2021Q2, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 930 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,192,726 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 572,538 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,978 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Facebook Inc (FB) - 181,809 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,842 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $273.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $97.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $184.314300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 112.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $382.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 379.74%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.87%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.378800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.