Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilbert & Cook, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gilbert & Cook, Inc. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 263,107 shares, 20.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 728,289 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 850,303 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 418,439 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 469,659 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 418,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 114,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $606.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $816.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.