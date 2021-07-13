Gilbert & Cook, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

- New Purchases: IWL, ORCC, SLYV, ADBE, NVDA, NKE, NI, UGI, CDW, CMG, TFX, VGT, NEAR, IWD, ICSH, TRU, HEI.A, RCL, PWR, IP, GOOGL, FAST, CACC, BRO, ALGN,
- Added Positions: BND, ARCC, VEA, IVV, LQD, IWR, SCHP, MSFT, EMLC, CSGP, EWW, FNDE, VMBS, AMD, CVX, XOM, TDG, PM, DXCM, MRVL, TYL, MSCI, EFV, MOAT, AMZN, ADSK, BAM, KMX, CSCO, CPRT, HPQ, JPM, JNJ, LYV, MTD, PFE, PG, QCOM, ROP, VZ, V, KMI, HZNP, GWRE, WIX, HLT, BKI, SPOT, BLV, BSV, DBEF, EMB, EWG, EWU, VTV, PLD, AFL, MO, ANSS, ACGL, AJG, TFC, BAC, BLK, BMY, CVS, CAT, CE, C, KO, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DPZ, EMN, ETN, EMR, FITB, GD, GILD, HBAN, INTC, KEY, MDLZ, LEN, LMT, MKL, MDT, MRK, MET, MCHP, PNC, PEP, PRU, PEG, SBAC, SO, TRI, TSN, USB, VRSN, VMC, WPC, AVGO, KKR, LYB, PSX, ABBV, LBRDK, PYPL, DOW, AMCR, BIPC, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, AAPL, AEL, IGSB, WFC, EWY, VDC, LLY, INTU, A, VCIT, TWLO, DHR, EXPE, IT, IXC, NOW, APD, MPWR, DRI, CBRE, SNAP, SPSM, USHY, ORLY, T, VFH, VGIT, ENTG, SPY, IJR, IJH, VWO, BRK.B, AFIN, CSX, PAYC, WMT, ROST, LRCX, DE, HD, FNF, QSR, SCHB, VB, MLM,
- Sold Out: VBR, CCK, EXAS, PGR, FIVN, INFO, PENN, RNG, MMM, CTVA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 263,107 shares, 20.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 728,289 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 850,303 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 418,439 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 469,659 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 418,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 114,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $606.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $816.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Gilbert & Cook, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.
