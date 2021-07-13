Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: SGTX, NTLA, QQQ, SCHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 472,966 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,378 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,688 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 90,304 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 87,058 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.661700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3760.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 75.86%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.420400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.