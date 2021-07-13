Logo
Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soundmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 472,966 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,378 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.77%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,688 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  4. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 90,304 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 87,058 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (SGTX)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.661700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3760.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 75.86%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.420400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Soundmark Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOUNDMARK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
