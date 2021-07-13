Logo
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+standard+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 509,725 shares, 34.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,136,429 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 756,503 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 438,900 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 348,170 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.85%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 408,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 77,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider