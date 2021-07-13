Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: REET, ESGV, ESML, CPUH,
- Added Positions: VTI, SPAB, IAGG, SPTS, MUB, VEU, BIL, SPEM, SPSB, VWO, ESGE, DSI, SHM, VSS, IXUS, PRFZ,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, SPSM, WOOD, VXF, AOA, AOR, DJP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 509,725 shares, 34.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,136,429 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 756,503 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 438,900 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 348,170 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.85%
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 408,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 77,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.
