Veriti Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Enel Americas SA, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: DFS, HRL, KR, CIEN, TTM, PFE, MRVL, VALE, TLK, PHI, CHD, NICE, NVS, SCCO, TWLO, RE, AMX, CNQ, LANC, MELI, LNC, MGM, MEOH, PRGO, PEG, TPX, CZR, W, HUBS, TTD, NTCO, BCS, CMI, FLO, HAL, JKHY, RNR, FRHC, PM, PBA, ENPH, SYF, RUN, SNAP, MO, AU, BYD, CHKP, DB, RDY, EXPD, GME, GRMN, IFF, JHX, LEN, NUE, OKE, PENN, RGLD, STM, SNY, WPM, SNN, LUV, TECH, TFX, URI, GTLS, HIMX, FTNT, APTV, EPAM, HLT, KEYS, QRVO, ARGX, ALC, AEIS, ACGL, BBD, DEO, ESLT, GSK, ING, NTRS, PCAR, POWI, PBH, RCL, SGMS, SWKS, TR, TSCO, WST, XLNX, ITCB, EURN, STLA, SBSW, ALLY, FTV, CVNA, PAGS, NIO, AGO, ATO, BMRN, BAK, BTI, CCL, COO, DLB, DLTR, EQT, EXAS, GRVY, HE, KSU, NMR, NG, PXD, STE, TOL, TSN, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WYNN, SUZ, PAC, DAL, BGS, LULU, FERG, WFG, DAN, GMAB, FRC, HCA, CPRI, RH, CNHI, VEEV, OMF, AVAL, QSR, Z, ROKU, DOCU, EQH, STNE, ZM, UBER, AVTR, AKAM, ARE, DOX, AJG, CPB, SID, DXC, CPRT, DVA, DPZ, EPR, FFIV, IT, PNW, EQNR, STLD, UTHR, FTS, WNS, EC, SEM, 6CL0, GRFS, WDAY, PAYC, BHF, RDFN, VICI, CRWD, BBVA, ITUB, DRD, GGB, GOL, SVC, HBAN, PBR, NWG, ICL, CPG, BSMX, APLE, AMCR, AEG, CLS, CIG, ABEV, ERF, GNW, KGC, EDU, TWO, AGI, BTG, VET, IVR, KOS, VEON,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, TSLA, WMT, V, HD, UNH, NVDA, TSM, DIS, CHT, COST, NEE, JPM, XOM, PEP, CMCSA, NVO, ASML, JNJ, REGN, MA, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, UMC, ABT, CSCO, CLX, TXN, ADP, BAC, INTC, MCD, ZTS, BABA, KB, NFLX, MMM, ACN, ADBE, QCOM, TGT, SJM, SKM, UNP, FNV, BCH, KO, INCY, ISRG, NKE, CRM, AVGO, WF, WF, BA, LLY, IBN, ORCL, PG, UL, VZ, ANTM, WBK, SHG, T, CVX, DHR, HON, INTU, LRCX, MDT, SBUX, TM, UPS, DG, ALXN, CVS, CAT, FIS, KT, LPL, MS, TRV, TJX, IMOS, CB, AMD, AMAT, AZN, FMX, INFY, LOW, MTD, PGR, SYK, RTX, WIT, SQM, TMUS, CHTR, FN, MPC, IQV, ALGN, BSAC, GOLD, BAX, KEP, PKX, PUK, PSA, SAP, SONY, AKO.B, NOW, AMT, BLK, COF, SCHW, CI, DD, EOG, FISV, GPN, HUM, IBM, SPGI, NEM, PH, BKNG, WAT, WFC, NXPI, PLD, APD, ABC, SAN, CTSH, CL, DE, DXCM, DLR, EQIX, EL, F, GS, HSBC, IHG, ICE, KMB, MDLZ, MUFG, PNC, DGX, RMD, ROK, ROST, RY, SJR, SNPS, WM, SMFG, MFG, GM, CARR, ASX, AFL, ALL, AEP, AXP, APH, ADI, ADSK, TFC, BP, CRH, CSX, CNI, CERN, CME, C, CCI, DUK, EW, FCX, GIS, GFI, HSY, HMC, IDXX, JCI, LH, LMT, MAR, MKC, MCK, MCHP, MU, NSC, NOC, IX, PRU, RSG, RIO, SHW, SYY, TEF, TD, OTIS, ABB, ATVI, BSX, BAM, CDNS, CAJ, CAG, ED, D, ECL, EMR, EQR, FAST, FDX, GD, KLAC, MMC, MCO, NGG, PPG, PAYX, PHG, RELX, ROP, SPG, SO, SWK, TTE, WPP, WMB, WEC, XEL, EBAY, TDG, AWK, TAK, VRSK, JD, GLOB, AIG, AMP, BK, BNS, CBRE, VIAC, CP, CAH, COP, CS, ENB, ERIC, FBP, GILD, HALO, HPQ, ITW, TT, IP, K, LYG, MSI, ES, OXY, LIN, O, SRE, TROW, UBS, USB, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, BBL, MSCI, KMI, ENIC, DOW, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZO, BHP, BLL, BMO, BHC, CM, CTAS, DTE, EA, FITB, MNST, LHX, WELL, LOGI, MET, ORLY, SBAC, SSL, SGEN, TRP, VFC, VOD, WBA, WY, TEL, LYB, HZNP, RPAI, PSX, PRAH, KHC, CTVA, AMGN, AVB, BRKR, CX, DRH, EXC, M, MPW, MAA, OMCL, NTR, RGEN, SAIA, SWN, STT, VLO, NEO, RDS.B, JAZZ, G, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: ENIA, SLB, GE, HDB, VRTX, TMO, BDX, BMY, OMC, ILMN, MEDP, ETSY, GLW, BIIB, ETN, DHI, YUM, INFO, LMNX, NYMT, EFX, DHC, FLT, ABBV, ALNY, NOK, CROX,
- Sold Out: IPG, A, CLF, KMX, ETR, PDCE, PFG, PCRX, PEAK, SIMO, PTEN, RRC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Veriti Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,217 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,464 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,286 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,384 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.02%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,398 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.93%
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.312000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 252,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 112,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3760.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2552.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 271.36%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2628.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.Sold Out: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46.Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7.
