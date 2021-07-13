Veriti Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Enel Americas SA, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Veriti Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Enel Americas SA, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Veriti Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Enel Americas SA, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veriti Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Veriti Management LLC owns 592 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veriti Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veriti+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veriti Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,217 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,464 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.45%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,286 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.68%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,384 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.02%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,398 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.93%
New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.312000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 252,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 112,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3760.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.02%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2552.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 271.36%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2628.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.

Sold Out: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46.

Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veriti Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Veriti Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Veriti Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veriti Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veriti Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider