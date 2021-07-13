Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, HDFC Bank, Illumina Inc, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: NATI, MPW, MKC, TWLO,

COST, HDB, MSFT, ILMN, CL, AMZN, MRK, JKHY, NOW, DIS, GOOG, AMGN, ARMK, MA, CHTR, MDLZ, SPLK, SEE, NEE, ZTS, AMT, EBAY, TFX, UAA, EQIX, HD, EW, CME, MAR, MCO, JPM, TSM, SIVB, FB, PYPL, PINS, SBRA, GOOGL, LLY, ZEN, AYX, SWCH, DT, GLD, FIVN, SAIL, PING, OC, OKTA, FMX, MSCI, HCAT, TIP, AGCO, SHY, IGSB, PLAN, BND, MDLA, Reduced Positions: ZBRA, ECL, DE, MIDD, OTIS, UPS, WY, WBT, AVGO, CCI, CSCO, COLD, PLD, TXN, DLN, AGG, LQD, KRC, VZ, WELL,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, HDFC Bank, Illumina Inc, National Instruments Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 107 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,830,561 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69% CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,883,281 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 110,727 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 964,675 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,012,159 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in National Instruments Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.341600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 604,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 669,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $396.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 106.72%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.750900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 593,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 110.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,273,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 327,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 49.70%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 112,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 60.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 565,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 927,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.