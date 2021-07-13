Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Apple Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co

New Purchases: AMT, SYY, CB, LNT, ATO, ADI, PPL,

Investment company Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, American Tower Corp, Sysco Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells Apple Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co, Broadcom Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T. As of 2021Q2, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T owns 114 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,707 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,971 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.97% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 28,501 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.22% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 11,430 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 72,314 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.40%

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $164.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 59.40%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 72,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 98.41%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $204.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 130.82%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $199.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 87.63%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.