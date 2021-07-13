Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys Granite Construction Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Medallion Resources, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF, Pinterest Inc

New Purchases: GVA, MLLOF, EFAD, CRWD, ALXN, BAM, EQIX, PAYX, REGN, RNP, MAIN, BUDFF, ACWV, SPY, TCLRY, EEENF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Granite Construction Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Medallion Resources, Allstate Corp, ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF, Pinterest Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bard Financial Services, Inc. owns 265 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,292 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,058 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 266,073 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 293,939 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 447,477 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Medallion Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.24 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,773,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.951900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $373.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.