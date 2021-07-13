Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys Granite Construction Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Medallion Resources, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: GVA, MLLOF, EFAD, CRWD, ALXN, BAM, EQIX, PAYX, REGN, RNP, MAIN, BUDFF, ACWV, SPY, TCLRY, EEENF,
- Added Positions: MOAT, PFF, VIG, SCHD, PM, WMT, VIGI, ALL, KO, CVX, LMT, MMP, GS, MRK, FREL, BX, VZ, QCOM, T, VRT, VYMI, NEM, CSCO, CVS, BAC, EPD, AMZN, SQ, PYPL, GOOG, PAGP, FB, GOLD, CRM, O, GIS, MO, PFE, NVDA, MS, IBM, GILD, KMB, HON, GOOGL, LHX, ADBE, OKTA, DOCU, NIO, BA, TAN, HASI, PANW, PSLV, AVGO, C, V, CL, DLR, VMC, NEE, NFLX, MLM,
- Reduced Positions: MOTI, PHYS, TFC, VNQ, SPHD, HBI, VTR, XPER, ULBI, IJH, WPP, USB, D, XOM, LYG, NXPI, CNP, PGX, DD, DOW, SONO, ROKU, ZTS, TSM, WELL, VTRS, NOC, RTX, NVO, PBCT, SO,
- Sold Out: IAU, PINS, CEF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bard Financial Services, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,292 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,058 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 266,073 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 293,939 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 447,477 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medallion Resources Ltd (MLLOF)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Medallion Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.24 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,773,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.951900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $373.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.
