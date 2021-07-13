Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys Granite Construction Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Medallion Resources, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF, Pinterest Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys Granite Construction Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Medallion Resources, Sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bard Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Granite Construction Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Medallion Resources, Allstate Corp, ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF, Pinterest Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Bard Financial Services, Inc. owns 265 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bard Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 618,292 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,058 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 266,073 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  4. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 293,939 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 447,477 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
New Purchase: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medallion Resources Ltd (MLLOF)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Medallion Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.24 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.212000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,773,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.951900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 39,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $373.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bard Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bard Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider