Kwmg, Llc Buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kwmg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kwmg, Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KWMG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kwmg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 708,990 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 180,465 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 214,688 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 88,875 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 215,759 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.34 and $113.39, with an estimated average price of $104.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2552.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.