Avondale Wealth Management Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IYY, JPM, TGT, WMT, T, KO, AAL, MGA, TDOC, GSK,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, IJR, ARKK, DIS, LUV, YUM, NFLX, PG, ARKG, BA, IBUY, BRK.B, VDC, ZROZ,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, QQQ, IEMG, IVV, AMD, AMZN, PLTR, IJH, LULU, GLD, AZO, GDRX, ZM, XOM, IBB, ICLN, TSLA, PPG, AAPL, MSFT,
- Sold Out: MRNA, BIGC, XBI, XOP, GE,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,539 shares, 20.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,336 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 55,093 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 33,349 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 120,026 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.86 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 12,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.684200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.491800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 715.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 97.65%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 381.94%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $182.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 2083.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $52.071200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 200000.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 77.26%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $539.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.
