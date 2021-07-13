Avondale Wealth Management Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avondale Wealth Management Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Avondale Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avondale Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Avondale Wealth Management owns 101 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avondale Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avondale+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Avondale Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,539 shares, 20.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,336 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
  3. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 55,093 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 33,349 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 120,026 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
New Purchase: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.86 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 12,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.684200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.491800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 715.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 97.65%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 381.94%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $182.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 2083.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $52.071200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 200000.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 77.26%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $539.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Avondale Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Avondale Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avondale Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avondale Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avondale Wealth Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider