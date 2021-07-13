Blackstone Hires Courtney della Cava as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Talent & Leadership for its Portfolio Companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackstone Hires Courtney della Cava as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Talent & Leadership for its Portfolio Companies

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackstone (

NYSE:BX, Financial) today announced that it has appointed Courtney della Cava as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Talent & Leadership for its Portfolio Operations Group, effective August 1. In this role, Ms. della Cava will be responsible for building and enhancing executive leadership teams and boards for Blackstone’s more than 200 portfolio companies. She joins the firm from Bain & Company, where she was a Partner in its Leadership and Talent Practice based in San Francisco.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005847/en/

Courtney_della_Cava_2.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer Morgan, Global Head of Portfolio Operations, said: “Making sure our portfolio companies have best-in-class talent is one of the most important ways we can help them accelerate growth and create value for our investors. Courtney is a widely recognized expert in her field who is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s most respected businesses and executives, and she is the perfect person to take on this critical role for Blackstone.”

“I’m thrilled to join Blackstone and collaborate with portfolio companies and investment teams on value-creating talent and leadership initiatives,” said Courtney della Cava. “Blackstone has invested in some of the most innovative and dynamic businesses around the world, and I look forward to working across the portfolio in accelerating human capital development and extending the firm’s impressive results track record.”

With more than 20 years of management consulting experience at Bain & Company, Ms. della Cava has advised corporate and private equity clients on CEO succession, CEO and board effectiveness and broader organizational talent strategies and solutions. She also built and led several of the firm’s global human capital teams and capabilities. She has also served as a Partner and Managing Director for Russell Reynolds Associates, a global executive search and talent assessment firm, and as European Marketing Director for M&M Mars. Earlier, she held product and marketing roles with Toyota/Lexus, and began her career at WPP/Hill and Knowlton. Ms. della Cava earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated magna cum laude from The University of California, Los Angeles, with a B.A. in Economics.

About Blackstone
Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $649 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005847r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005847/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment