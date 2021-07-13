American Resources Corporation Bolsters Rare Earth Element Electrolysis Processing Technology Equipment

Company expands equipment functionality to enhance productivity of its mobile rare earth element processing plant

Sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University advancing the Company's electrolysis technology towards commercialization

Company's feedstocks create the most sustainable supply chain for critical and rare earth minerals utilizing the most environmentally safe processing and purification methods

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced its progress towards the commercialization of its rare earth element ("REE") electrolysis processing technology. With the Company currently in the build phase of its previously announced 2kW mobile electrolytic cell REE processing plant, in conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University, it has procured supplemental equipment to enhance the functionality of the electrolysis processing plant. The supplemental equipment includes a high-performance microwave digestion system which works in conjunction with inductively coupled plasma - optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) equipment to allow the Company to breakdown and analyze, in real time, the REE analysis in various fly ash samples and other feedstock that will then be processed and evaluated to determine most accretive sites to send its electrolysis processing plant post build.

American Resources' sponsored research partnership with Texas Tech University was formed to bolster the Company's technology and operating wherewithal regarding the implementation and cell development of its electrolysis facility. The sponsored research program is focused on not only building the electrolysis facility, but also to maximize the scalability, functionality and efficiency of the REE electrolysis processing facility.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "The advancement and evolution of our rare earth element Capture - Process - Purify process chain is extremely exciting for us and we feel it's at the forefront of rare earth element innovation, which is critical for creating a resilient national supply chain. This supplemental equipment we are adding to our electrolysis process and analysis is key as we progress with our mobile electrolysis facility and more directly where we send our mobile facility for further analysis post our initial analysis of feedstock samples sent to our technical partners through our fly ash sampling program. A key for the commercialization of this process is being able to turn samples quickly and efficiently when evaluating fly ash deposits. Having a microwave digestor in combination with an ICP-OES machine enables real time lab analysis of REE and critical element concentrates of fly ash, versus having to send off to an external lab. This functionality selected by our team in Texas is a strong step forward in our process!"

American Resources continues to aggressively advance its technology suite towards commercialization with the goal of deploying its mobile electrolysis facility into the field by early next year. The Company will provide transparency on specific phases and additional milestones of the build and analysis process in conjunction with the Company's sponsored research and its fly ash sampling programs.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

